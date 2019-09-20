Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Drama Theater under construction in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 September 2019, 14:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Assistant to Kazakh President Maulen Ashimbayev surveyed the construction progress of the Kazakh Drama Theater in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the theater is expected to turn into one of the centres of attraction of the capital city. He expressed confidence that the new building and new atmosphere, new opportunities will contribute to staging new performances, new premieres.

photo

photo

photo


The Kazakh Drama Theater will be situated nearby the Yessil River bank at the intersection of Nazhimedenov, Baiturssynov and 23-15 streets. It is a unique three-storey building with two halls to accommodate 640 and 202 visitors. The total area of the building is 19,573 sq m. It is expected to complete its construction next July.

Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund backs its construction.

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Construction    Nur-Sultan  
