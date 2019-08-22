Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Kazakh Drama Theater on fire in Atyrau

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 August 2019, 16:10
Kazakh Drama Theater on fire in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A building of the Kazakh Drama Theater caught a fire in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform learnt from the Emergencies Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The municipal fire-fighting department was informed of the fire in the theater at 02:30pm.

The fire that broke out in the switchboard room on the second floor, spread later to the roof of the building.

The area of the fire made approximately 1,500 square meters.

40 people and 7 units of equipment are involved in the fire extinguishing operation.

photo

Atyrau region   Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA