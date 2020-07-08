Kazakh documentary to compete at Kazan Inter’l Muslim Film Festival

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's documentary film Overcoming Barriers by director Banu Ramazanova is to compete in the competitive program of the 16th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival, Kazinform cites Kazakhfilm.

The documentary shot by the Sh.Aimanov Film Studio on request of the Ministry of Culture and Sport. It tells about the legend of the Soviet Union equestrian - the Akhal-Teke horse breed named Absent which was born at the Lugovsk horse farm near Zhambyl in 1952. It also focuses on the current potential of equitation in Kazakhstan.

The 16th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival is said to be held online and will be closed for the public so as to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

629 films from 63 countries have been submitted for the Festival. The selection board moderated by film critic Sergey Anashkin made a shortlist of 52 films. Kazakhstan's documentary is to compete with films from India, Tajikistan, Germany, Switzerland, Russia and other nations in the Documentary Feature category.

The winners will be announced in early September.

Overcoming Barriers was first screened in Turkey, propelling to the main competition of the Anatolia International Film Festival in late May of 2020.

Kazakhstan's documentary will also be presented in two other festivals in this August: the main competitive program of the 7th International Documentary Film Festival in Greece (from 1 through 7 August, 2020), and in the main competitive program of the large documentary film festival in American - the Docs Without Borders Film Festival (from 23 through 30 August, 2020).



