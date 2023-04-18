Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451 eur/kzt 494.88

    rub/kzt 5.53 cny/kzt 65.58
Weather:
Astana+16+18℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakh doctors perform artificial skin graft to treat burns

    18 April 2023, 08:18

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar doctors performed a unique artificial skin grafting for a patient with burns, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    A house fire sent a 50-year-old man, a native of Pavlodar, to the hospital with burn wounds.

    The doctors hope for the best. Articifical skin was delivered from the Astana biotechnologies research institute.

    Notably, for the past one and a half year the Pavlodar doctors made six surgeries categorized as expensive hi-tech medical treatment. Kazakhstanis are provided specialized medical treatment free of charge due to the Compulsory Social Health Insurance.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Healthcare Pavlodar
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Botswana intends to catch up on vaccinations for children
    Woman injured in explosion in Zhanaozen awakes
    Health minister says Brazil should gear up for future pandemics
    Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
    Popular
    1 Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
    2 Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
    3 Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    4 Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
    5 Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9