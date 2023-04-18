Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakh doctors perform artificial skin graft to treat burns

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 April 2023, 08:18
Kazakh doctors perform artificial skin graft to treat burns

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Pavlodar doctors performed a unique artificial skin grafting for a patient with burns, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

A house fire sent a 50-year-old man, a native of Pavlodar, to the hospital with burn wounds.

The doctors hope for the best. Articifical skin was delivered from the Astana biotechnologies research institute.

Notably, for the past one and a half year the Pavlodar doctors made six surgeries categorized as expensive hi-tech medical treatment. Kazakhstanis are provided specialized medical treatment free of charge due to the Compulsory Social Health Insurance.


Healthcare   Pavlodar  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings