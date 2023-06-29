Go to the main site
    Kazakh doctors install spinal lesion treatment know-how

    29 June 2023, 14:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the National Neurosurgery Centre, academician of the Kazakh National Science Academy Serik Akshulakov revealed what scientific research projects are being conducted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan carried out 10 grant research projects. One of which is the research conducted jointly with the Galam spacecraft manufacturer. It is Kazakhstan’s know-how, an idea of the National Neurosurgery Centre, development of individual 3D implants that replicate physiologic vertebral body structure. The academician explained the experimental part of the work was conducted at the Traumatology and Biomechanics Institute in Germany.

    Upon obtaining approval documents with positive results for the first time ever Kazakhstan performed four operations on patients with hemangioma and spinal lesions.

    He said Kazakhstan is granted the patent for the invention.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

