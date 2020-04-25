Kazakh doctor becomes CIS best young scientist

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakh oncammologist Nazgul Omarbayeva was recognized the best young scientist of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the field of oncology, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology under the Ministry of Health.

Her scientific work titled «The Role of Genetic Research in Breast Cancer among the Kazakh Population: The Results of New Generation Sequencing» has won first place at a competition of young scientists held as part of the XI Congress of Oncologists and Radiologists of the CIS and Eurasia. It is worth noting that ten young scientists from the Russian Federation, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Belarus took part in the event. The scientific work of N. Omarbayeva was done in accordance with the results of a study conducted on the basis of the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology, under the guidance of the Chairman of the Board, Academician of the Kazakh National Scientific Academy, M.D. Dilyara Kaidarova.

Nazgul Omarbayeva is a doctor of the first category of the Center for Mammology, Ph.D. She graduated from the Moscow State Medical University named after Sechenov in 2011. She was a holder of Bolashak scholarship. She graduated from the internship at the Blokhin Russian Research Center (Moscow). She completed an internship at the National cancer institute (Washington, USA), as well as at the National Institute Hospital (Singapore). Since 2013, she has been working as a mammologist-surgeon at the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology under the Kazakh Ministry of Health.