Kazakh Diyas strolls into Challenger Chicago 3rd Round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas stormed into the 3rd Round at the Challenger Chicago, U.S., Sports.kz reads.

In the Round 2 Diyas defeated Italy’s Sara Errani 6:3, 1:6, 6:4.

Diyas will play vs Ann Li of the U.S. to reach the semifinals.