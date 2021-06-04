Kazakh Diyas out of Roland Garros women’s doubles 2nd round

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas and her women’s doubles partner Varvara Gracheva of Russia have crashed out of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Russian duo was stunned by Magda Linette of Poland and Bernarda Pera of the U.S. in the second round of the women’s doubles event.

Linette and Pera needed 1h 4 minutes to eliminate the Kazakh-Russian tandem in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

Earlier in the opening round Diyas and Gracheva routed American duo Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria in a two-set match 6-3, 7-5.

It is worth noting that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eased into the 4th round of the Grand Slam tournament in France.



