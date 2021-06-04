Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh Diyas out of Roland Garros women’s doubles 2nd round

    4 June 2021, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas and her women’s doubles partner Varvara Gracheva of Russia have crashed out of the 2021 Roland Garros in France, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh-Russian duo was stunned by Magda Linette of Poland and Bernarda Pera of the U.S. in the second round of the women’s doubles event.

    Linette and Pera needed 1h 4 minutes to eliminate the Kazakh-Russian tandem in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

    Earlier in the opening round Diyas and Gracheva routed American duo Kaitlyn Christian and Sabrina Santamaria in a two-set match 6-3, 7-5.

    It is worth noting that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eased into the 4th round of the Grand Slam tournament in France.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana