    Kazakh diplomats pay last respects to longtime friend of Kazakhstan Leonhard Kossuth

    28 April 2022, 18:45

    VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vienna took part in the funeral ceremony connected with the death of a longtime friend of our country and Kazakh literature, the poet Leonhard Kossuth, who made a significant contribution to deepening cultural ties between our countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Kossuth’s commitment to national literature is evidenced by about twenty titles from Kazakh literature, including poetic translations of the philosophical reflections of the great Abai «The Book of Words,» the novel «The Path of Abai» by Mukhtar Auezov, and «In the Azimuths of Nomads» as a separate publication by Olzhas Suleimenov.

    Kossuth was an outstanding personality, an excellent translator, and a literary critic. He translated the works of Dukenbay Doszhan and Abdizhamil Nurpeisov and made them popular among German-speaking readers. In Abdizhamil Nurpeisov's novel «Final Respect» Kossuth wrote: «If the novel were translated into German from the manuscript, it would be recognized as a great work of world literature.»

    The good name and works of the German poet will forever remain in the history of Kazakh and German literature.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

