Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh diplomats pay last respects to longtime friend of Kazakhstan Leonhard Kossuth

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 April 2022, 18:45
Kazakh diplomats pay last respects to longtime friend of Kazakhstan Leonhard Kossuth

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Vienna took part in the funeral ceremony connected with the death of a longtime friend of our country and Kazakh literature, the poet Leonhard Kossuth, who made a significant contribution to deepening cultural ties between our countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kossuth’s commitment to national literature is evidenced by about twenty titles from Kazakh literature, including poetic translations of the philosophical reflections of the great Abai «The Book of Words,» the novel «The Path of Abai» by Mukhtar Auezov, and «In the Azimuths of Nomads» as a separate publication by Olzhas Suleimenov.

Kossuth was an outstanding personality, an excellent translator, and a literary critic. He translated the works of Dukenbay Doszhan and Abdizhamil Nurpeisov and made them popular among German-speaking readers. In Abdizhamil Nurpeisov's novel «Final Respect» Kossuth wrote: «If the novel were translated into German from the manuscript, it would be recognized as a great work of world literature.»

The good name and works of the German poet will forever remain in the history of Kazakh and German literature.

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Culture  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final