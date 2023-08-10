Kazakh diplomats in Tashkent join Abay Day literary challenge

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The workers of the Kazakh Embassy in Tashkent laid flowers to the monument of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai Kunanbayev and joined Dimash challenge dated to the Abai Day, Kazinform reports.

Dimash launched a literary challenge on his Instagram account on the eve of the birthday of the great Kazakh poet to recite the Abai's works or versus.

As earlier reported, Abai was born on August 10, 1845. The Abai Day is officially marked in Kazakhstan as per decree of the Government decree of Kazakhstan as of August 4, 2020.

Abai is the great Kazakh poet, composer, enlightener, thinker, public figure, founder of the Kazakh written literature and its first classic.