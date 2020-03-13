Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Kazakh diplomat’s father tested positive for coronavirus in Germany

    13 March 2020, 18:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Father of a Kazakh diplomat has been tested positive for coronavirus infection, this information was confirmed by Aibek Smadiyarov, official representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    According to his words, parents of a Kazakh diplomat arrived in Germany to visit their son. The man has been admitted to a hospital. His wife and son were quarantined. They are under the supervision of German doctors.

    As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named