Kazakh diplomat’s father tested positive for coronavirus in Germany

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Father of a Kazakh diplomat has been tested positive for coronavirus infection, this information was confirmed by Aibek Smadiyarov, official representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to his words, parents of a Kazakh diplomat arrived in Germany to visit their son. The man has been admitted to a hospital. His wife and son were quarantined. They are under the supervision of German doctors.

As Kazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan confirmed two cases of coronavirus infection.



