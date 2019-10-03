Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh diplomat’s daughter hospitalized after pit bull attack in New York

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 October 2019, 16:56
NEW YORK. KAZINFORM A 4-year-old daughter of an employee of Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative Office at the UN, was rushed into a hospital after a pit bull her in Riverdale, New York.

The tragedy occurred October 2 at 08:00am local time.

According to Aibek Smadyarov, the Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office, the girl was taken into the Jacobi Hospital in Bronx with numerous bites and wounds on her face and neck.

A dog without a leash and a muzzle appeared unexpectedly and attacked the girl at the moment when she and her mother were leaving the house to get into their car. A passerby repelled the dog from the child and saved her.

The girl has already been operated and her condition is estimated as stable. She will have to spend several days in the hospital.

The police have already launched an investigation. The girl’s parents are planning to file a lawsuit against the dog’s owner. Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in New York provides all required assistance to the family.

