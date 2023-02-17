Kazakh Diplomat presents credentials to King of Norway

OSLO. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov presented his credentials to King Harald V of Norway at the Royal Palace in Oslo, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The ceremony was followed by an audience, during which the King of Norway inquired about the modern development of Kazakhstan and noted the importance of further strengthening friendly relations between Oslo and Astana.

In turn, the Kazakh diplomat informed the King of Norway about the implementation of large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the comprehensive development of our country.

The sides also discussed issues of regional and global politics, and also touched upon several high achievements of Kazakh and Norwegian athletes in the international arena.

Photo: gov.kz