Kazakh diaspora marks Nauryz holiday in Washington

22 March 2023, 14:50
WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM - For years, the Kazakh diaspora in Washington D.C. has been preserving, studying, and passing on the Kazakh culture both among Kazakhstanis and foreigners in the US, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Chairman of the Kazakh-American Association and leader of the Kazakh diaspora Darkhan Nurmagambet, Nauryz holiday has been celebrated each year since 2005, except for the two years due to the quarantine curbs.

Traditionally, the Nauryz celebration started with the important custom of giving a blessing - Bata beru - by the most respected and eldest representative of the diaspora.

«The Organization gathers and unites all compatriots so that they remember their roots, traditions, and native language, as well as strengthen the friendship between families,» said Nurmagambet.

He noted that the Association makes efforts for the children and youth to actively participate in festive programs, and demonstrate their knowledge of Kazakh culture.

The event expected to be attended by up to 250 people gathered around 400 people, as the number of young people and foreigners of mixed marriages as well as Americans interested in Kazakhstan is growing.

Most of the members of the disapora have been residing in the US for over 20 years and seek to preserve the Kazakh culture, especially for the new generation.

As the interest in their own culture by Kazakhstanis in the US is rising, this January, a decision was made to resume the Kazakh language program for children and adults, previously shut down twice.

