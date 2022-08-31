Go to the main site
    Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine congratulates Kazakhstanis on Constitution Day

    31 August 2022 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine sent a video of congratulation to to their compatriots in Kazakhstan on the occasion of the Constitution Day, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Kyiv informed via Telegram.

    «Today, on the 30th of August, the Republic of Kazakhstan marks the Constitution Day. Despite the current difficult situation in Ukraine, the Kazakh diaspora living in Kyiv gathered at the Monument to great Kazakh poet Zhambyl Zhabayev in Nivki Park to congratulate you on this day!» a publication of the Embassy’s press service reads.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

