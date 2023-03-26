Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Diaspora celebrates Nauryz in the UK

    26 March 2023, 13:53

    LONDON. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Diaspora in the UK celebrated the Nauryz meiramy on Saturday. This spring holiday has been observed by Kazakhstanis there since 2017, Kazinform reports.

    The festive events took place in the town of Woking 70 km southwards London. Representatives of the Kazakh Diaspora from all Great Britain gathered there. Many of them wore national dresses.

    The guests had an opportunity to play national games and try national dishes.

    The holiday is celebrated annually to let Kazakhstani children residing in the UK understand and know better Kazakh traditions. The holiday reveals the Kazakh culture. It is also a great opportunity for Kazakhs staying in the UK to gather together.

    Besides those gathered enjoyed a festive concert.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Nauryz
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path