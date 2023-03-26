Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Diaspora celebrates Nauryz in the UK

26 March 2023, 13:53
LONDON. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Diaspora in the UK celebrated the Nauryz meiramy on Saturday. This spring holiday has been observed by Kazakhstanis there since 2017, Kazinform reports.

The festive events took place in the town of Woking 70 km southwards London. Representatives of the Kazakh Diaspora from all Great Britain gathered there. Many of them wore national dresses.

The guests had an opportunity to play national games and try national dishes.

The holiday is celebrated annually to let Kazakhstani children residing in the UK understand and know better Kazakh traditions. The holiday reveals the Kazakh culture. It is also a great opportunity for Kazakhs staying in the UK to gather together.

Besides those gathered enjoyed a festive concert.

