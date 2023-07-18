Go to the main site
    Kazakh Deputy PM, UNDP Resident Representative discuss cooperation

    18 July 2023, 17:49

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Tamara Duissenova held a meeting with UNDP Resident Representative in the Republic of Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Government’s press service, the focus of the meeting was the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNDP in social sphere, digitalization of the domestic healthcare system, creation of mobile factories where the youth could hone their skills and better pharmacological support.

    Following the talks, the sides expressed readiness for mutually profitable cooperation and holding such meetings regularly.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan UNDP Kazakhstan
