    Kazakh Deputy PM, U.S. Ambassador vow to strengthen bilateral ties

    31 October 2019, 10:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar met with U.S. Ambassador William H. Moser, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    During the meeting the sides debated the key areas of bilateral cooperation as well as further prospects of strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

    Deputy Prime Minister Sklyar stressed that currently the U.S. is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan in the international arena. It was noted that the relations between Nur-Sultan and Washington had been developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding for decades.

    Roman Sklyar and Ambassador Moser agreed to further make every effort to cement relations in economic, political and social spheres.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and USA
