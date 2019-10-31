Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Deputy PM, U.S. Ambassador vow to strengthen bilateral ties

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 October 2019, 10:06
Kazakh Deputy PM, U.S. Ambassador vow to strengthen bilateral ties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar met with U.S. Ambassador William H. Moser, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

During the meeting the sides debated the key areas of bilateral cooperation as well as further prospects of strengthening diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister Sklyar stressed that currently the U.S. is one of the most important partners of Kazakhstan in the international arena. It was noted that the relations between Nur-Sultan and Washington had been developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding for decades.

Roman Sklyar and Ambassador Moser agreed to further make every effort to cement relations in economic, political and social spheres.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and USA  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy