Kazakh Deputy PM tours Karaganda region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 October 2021, 15:11
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Today, as part of his working trip to Karaganda region, Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov held a meeting on the region’s health situation and progress of realization of the Auyl-Yel besigi project, the PM’s official website reads.

Deputy PM noted that the epidemiological situation in the region remains stable, since August this year coronavirus cases decreased by 8 times.

Governor Zhenis Kassymbek reported on measures taken to fight coronavirus. The Deputy PM charged local authorities to speed up vaccination rates and ensure quarantine measures in schools to prevent virus spread.

photo

Tugzhanov also got acquainted with the Blood Centre which will accommodate the main hub to store and distribute Pfizer vaccine. Arcelor Mittal Temirtau acquired 97 freezers worth KZT 180 mln. The freezers keep the necessary temperature of -70 -90 degrees to store and ship Pfizer vaccine.

photo

Besides, he visited the Cancer Centre. He surveyed the construction of the surgery unit building.

The delegation visited the 600-seat school under construction and the repaired school which was built in the 30s.

Following the visit, the Deputy PM charged the authorities to improve people’s living standards.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Karaganda region    Government of Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
