Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar partook in int’l exhibition Innoprom in Tashkent

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2021, 21:10
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar took part in the opening of the international exhibition «Innoprom. Big Industrial Week» in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his welcoming remarks, the Kazakh Deputy PM noted that the event was joined by the companies actively engaged in implementing the most advanced technologies, including digital ones. He said that the country’s companies are willing to present their potential and discuss issues of interest.

«(I am) certain that the meetings, talks (within the event) will result in agreements to further incentivize cooperation in wider areas,» he said.

photo

The event features the products of over 300 companies, including large-, medium-, and small-sized ones, from Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, France, Belarus, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Japan.

Kazakhstan’s pavilion presents a wide range of products and technologies of over 30 companies in metallurgy, the auto industry, health and security, pharmacy, construction as well as in exports of non-primary goods and services.

photo

photo

photo

Notably, launched in 2010, Innoprom is the major international industrial exhibition of Russia. The exhibition usually taking place each year in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg is held for the first time abroad in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

photo

photo


