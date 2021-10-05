Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar meets with Korean business community reps

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between the governmental working group on cooperation with South Korea headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Skylar and the representatives of the Korean business community, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

The sides discussed at length the joint work on the ongoing projects as well as prospects for further development of Kazakh-South Korean strategic economic and investment partnership.

The Korean side was represented by around 15 major companies including Lotte Confectionery, Medical Partners Korea, Dongil Construction, Samsung Electronics, Daewoo Bus Company, Mark Point, POSCO, SK E&C as well as the heads of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, Korea Trade Promotion Corporation, and so on.

During the meeting, the heads of the South Korean companies shared their experiences in the implementation of the current projects, talked about the new investment plans in the priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy such as construction, mining and metallurgical complex, IT, energy, machine-building, and so on.

The Kazakh side pointed to the huge potential of economic cooperation between the two States, spoke of the possibilities of increasing bilateral interaction.



