Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar meets with Korean business community reps

    5 October 2021, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting between the governmental working group on cooperation with South Korea headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Skylar and the representatives of the Korean business community, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers.

    The sides discussed at length the joint work on the ongoing projects as well as prospects for further development of Kazakh-South Korean strategic economic and investment partnership.

    The Korean side was represented by around 15 major companies including Lotte Confectionery, Medical Partners Korea, Dongil Construction, Samsung Electronics, Daewoo Bus Company, Mark Point, POSCO, SK E&C as well as the heads of the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, Korea Trade Promotion Corporation, and so on.

    During the meeting, the heads of the South Korean companies shared their experiences in the implementation of the current projects, talked about the new investment plans in the priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy such as construction, mining and metallurgical complex, IT, energy, machine-building, and so on.

    The Kazakh side pointed to the huge potential of economic cooperation between the two States, spoke of the possibilities of increasing bilateral interaction.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and South Korea Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan