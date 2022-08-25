Go to the main site
    Kazakh Deputy PM outlines key challenges facing domestic science

    25 August 2022 16:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan ranks 81 out of 130 countries in the economic complexity index, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Speaking at a Science and Higher Education Forum, Tugzhanov noted that a number of systemic issues such as aging scientific infrastructure, 2time reduction in the number of scholars, poor personal reproduction, and under-preforming scientific studies should be addressed in the science field.

    According to him, to solve the issues limiting the development of science, a number of key documents with appropriate funding have been adopted this year.

    «The main priorities and focuses for the field’s further development are set out in the 2022/26 Science Development Concept approved on May 25, 2022. Comprehensive measures to address applied issues of national level are provided in the National project «Technological leap through digitalization, science, and innovation,» said Tugzhanov.

    Earlier Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov called for accelerating the development of science and technology, noting that more than half of the population is involved in low-performance work.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Technology Science and research Kazakhstan
