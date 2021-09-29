Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Deputy PM, heads of leading German companies debate coop issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 September 2021, 15:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting with heads of the leading companies of Germany via a videoconferencing, the PM’s press service informs.

The parties focused on training and enhancement programs, fulfillment of joint projects with German universities and high tech companies in the sphere of professional skills training. More than 30 leading companies of Germany, including Knauf International GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kuehne+Nagel (LLC), RRL Rail & Road Logistics GmbH, Fichtner GmbH & Co. KG, Festo Didactic SE, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, heads of educational establishments, training and continuing education centres took part in the meeting.

The sides agreed to strengthen cooperation to let young Kazakh specialists gain experience from collaboration with experts and lay foundation for their future career.

Foreign policy    Education    Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
