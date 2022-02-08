Go to the main site
    Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister, Head of UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia meet

    8 February 2022, 20:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov met with Head of the UN Human Rights Office for Central Asia Ryszard Komenda, Kazinform learnt from Polisia.kz.

    During the meeting he was told about the police actions during the peaceful meetings and mass riots, consequences of the terrorist acts, as well as pre-trial investigations underway. Special attention was paid to the observance of rights amid criminal proceedings.

    The sides also shared views on priority issues and prospects for cooperation in the sphere of observance of human rights.


    Foreign policy
