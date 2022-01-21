Go to the main site
    Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister meets with UK Ambassador

    21 January 2022, 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Alimbayev, held a meeting with Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between the two countries.

    Kazakhstan-UK relationship was formally established on 19 January 1992, and since then it has grown into a thriving strategic partnership. In honour of the anniversary, Deputy Minister Alimbayev passed on to Ambassador Leach congratulatory messages from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, addressed to Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Moreover, Alimbayev passed a letter from the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi to the Secretary Elizabeth Truss, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    At the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat briefed on the events of the tragic January and the current situation in Kazakhstan. Alimbayev thanked his counterpart for the condolences to the people of Kazakhstan expressed on behalf of the UK Government by Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for South and Central Asia, as well as by Ambassador Kathy Leach.

    The two sides have reconfirmed their commitment to the further enhancement of the bilateral cooperation on a wide range of priority issues, including the work on early concluding a Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK
