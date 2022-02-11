Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister continues his visit to the U.S.

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 February 2022, 16:50
Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister continues his visit to the U.S.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As part of the second day of the visit of the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, the meetings were held with representatives of the U.S. State Department, the Chamber of Commerce, international non-governmental organizations, human rights advocacy groups and think tanks.

During the meetings, the Kazakh diplomat paid special attention to political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan. The American partners, in their turn, highly appreciated the commitment of the Kazakh side to continue democratic reforms, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United States reads.

The NGO representatives welcomed the state's willingness for open and constructive dialogue with civil society, which contributes to ensuring transparency in the investigation of the January events and effective implementation of reforms.

photo

As Deputy Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Rakhmetullin held talks with the President of the LYNC Wade Cusack, the President of the Civilizations Exchange & Cooperation Foundation Imam Mohamad Arafat, and the CEO of the National Coalition in Support of Eurasian Jewry Mark Levin. He discussed the Kazakh model of interethnic and interfaith harmony and presented invitations to the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, scheduled for September, 2022.

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final