Kazakh Deputy FM meets with U.S. Charge d’Affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with U.S. Charge d’Affairs in Kazakhstan Judy Кuo, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed topical issues on the international agenda and prospects for bilateral cooperation to intensify the enhanced strategic partnership.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor about the progress of the implementation of the program of political and economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as about further plans for the development of the country taking into account new challenges.