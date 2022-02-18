Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakh Deputy FM meets with U.S. Charge d’Affairs

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2022, 19:15
Kazakh Deputy FM meets with U.S. Charge d’Affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with U.S. Charge d’Affairs in Kazakhstan Judy Кuo, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties discussed topical issues on the international agenda and prospects for bilateral cooperation to intensify the enhanced strategic partnership.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor about the progress of the implementation of the program of political and economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as about further plans for the development of the country taking into account new challenges.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and USA   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final