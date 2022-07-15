Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakh Deputy FM meets with outgoing Saudi Arabian Ambassador

    15 July 2022, 11:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz Aldawood on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the Saudi diplomat for his efforts aimed at developing the mutually advantageous partnership between the two countries. In this regard, the parties pointed out to the high level of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation achieved over the past few years.

    At the meeting, Ambassador Abdulaziz Aldawood was awarded the medal honoring the 30th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in recognition of his contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the two nations.


    Photo: gov.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    3 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    4 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President