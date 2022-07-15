Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Deputy FM meets with outgoing Saudi Arabian Ambassador

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 July 2022, 11:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz Aldawood on the occasion of completing his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the Saudi diplomat for his efforts aimed at developing the mutually advantageous partnership between the two countries. In this regard, the parties pointed out to the high level of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation achieved over the past few years.

At the meeting, Ambassador Abdulaziz Aldawood was awarded the medal honoring the 30th Anniversary of the Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan in recognition of his contribution to the strengthening and development of bilateral relations between the two nations.

photo

photo

photo


Photo: gov.kz
