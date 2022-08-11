Go to the main site
    • Kazakh deputy FM Adil Tursunov, new Kuwaiti ambassador Omar Alkanderi meet

    11 August 2022 18:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov received the newly appointed Ambassador of the State of Kuwait Omar Alkanderi, who presented copies of his credentials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, Adil Tursunov congratulated the foreign diplomat on his appointment and expressed confidence that his activities will contribute to the further development of relations between Kazakhstan and Kuwait.

    The consistent interaction of political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two states was noted. Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of further deepening bilateral trade, economic and investment activities.

    The parties noted the closeness of the positions of Nur-Sultan and Kuwait on all major issues of the regional and global agenda, effective interaction at multilateral platforms, including the UN and OIC.

