    Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister relieved of post

    20 January 2022, 13:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Daryn Tuyakov has been relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to relieve Mr. Tuyakov of the post at the Ministry of Defense.

    Born in 1969 in Almaty region, Daryn Tuyakov is a graduate of the Leningrad Higher Military Polytechnic College, the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the International Business Academy and the Higher School of Corporate Governance of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

    Throughout his career he worked for the Ministry of Justice, Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and other government agencies.

    He was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan in October 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

