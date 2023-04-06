Go to the main site
    Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister pays working visit to Moscow

    6 April 2023, 11:21

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM In conformity with the cooperation plan the Defence Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia held consultations, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister two-star general Sultan Kamaletdinov met with his Russian counterpart three-star general Alexander Fomin to share views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

    As part of his trip, Sultan Kamaletdinov met with Kazakhstani military studying at the Russian higher military educational establishments.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Army Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan
