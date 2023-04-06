Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister pays working visit to Moscow

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 April 2023, 11:21
Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister pays working visit to Moscow Photo: gov.kz

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM In conformity with the cooperation plan the Defence Ministries of Kazakhstan and Russia held consultations, Kazinform refers to the Ministry’s press service.

Kazakh Deputy Defence Minister two-star general Sultan Kamaletdinov met with his Russian counterpart three-star general Alexander Fomin to share views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As part of his trip, Sultan Kamaletdinov met with Kazakhstani military studying at the Russian higher military educational establishments.

Army   Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan  
News
