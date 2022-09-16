Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Kazakh deputies adopt constitutional amendments

    16 September 2022, 11:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Kazakh Parliament adopted the draft law of Kazakhstan On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Firstly, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation as of September 1 stressed the need to reconsider presidential terms and suggested limiting the powers of the president’s office. The deputies proposed to speed up inserting corresponding amendments and adopt them before the presidential elections.

    Besides, the draft law contains the provision to set a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection.

    The proposed provision will significantly reduce risks of power monopolization and establish civilized principles for the formation, and power functioning, strengthening political stability, and sustainability of the Kazakhstani social model.

    As the deputies suggested setting a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection will be applied after the draft law is enacted.

    The draft law provides an extension of the terms of powers of the Constitutional Court judges for up to 8 years imposing restrictions on being re-appointed as the judges of the Constitutional Court.

    Besides, the deputies approved changing the name of the capital city of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan back to Astana.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana President of Kazakhstan Parliament Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
    Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency
    Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    Citizens are backbone of the state, President Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad