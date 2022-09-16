Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh deputies adopt constitutional amendments
16 September 2022, 11:14

Kazakh deputies adopt constitutional amendments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Kazakh Parliament adopted the draft law of Kazakhstan On amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Firstly, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation as of September 1 stressed the need to reconsider presidential terms and suggested limiting the powers of the president’s office. The deputies proposed to speed up inserting corresponding amendments and adopt them before the presidential elections.

Besides, the draft law contains the provision to set a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection.

The proposed provision will significantly reduce risks of power monopolization and establish civilized principles for the formation, and power functioning, strengthening political stability, and sustainability of the Kazakhstani social model.

As the deputies suggested setting a single 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection will be applied after the draft law is enacted.

The draft law provides an extension of the terms of powers of the Constitutional Court judges for up to 8 years imposing restrictions on being re-appointed as the judges of the Constitutional Court.

Besides, the deputies approved changing the name of the capital city of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan back to Astana.


