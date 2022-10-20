Kazakh delegation visits Washington, D.C.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 12 – 17, a Kazakh delegation headed by First Deputy Chief of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov paid a visit to Washington, D.C., to participate in the 2022 Annual Fall Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

The meetings with officials of the U.S. State Department, the Treasury Department, the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as the leaders of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, made it possible to substantively discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the press service of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States of America reports.

During the meetings, the counterparts were presented with the main guidelines of the State of the Nation Address by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and large-scale transformations put forward to building a «Fair Kazakhstan». The American partners expressed strong support for the reforms of the Head of State, noting that their implementation will further enhance the investment attractiveness of the country.

Taking into account current international situation, the parties discussed issues of deepening cooperation, sharing experiences, energy and climate agendas, as well as the implementation of joint projects using the best world practices.

During the conversation with Vice-President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, it was noted that the recovery of the economy of Kazakhstan is more active compared to the countries in the region. It is also important to emphasize the positive assessment by the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the measures taken to ensure macroeconomic stability in Kazakhstan.

As part of the meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, a series of negotiations were held with the leadership of world organizations and rating agencies such as Moody's, S&P, Fitch, JPMorgan Chase & Co., during which the prospects for the development of the Kazakhstani economy and monetary policy were brought to the attention of the American side, as well as the financial market of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation also took part in a round table with members of the US Chamber of Commerce, during which the parties discussed the possibilities of expanding and diversifying the economic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.





Photo: gov.kz