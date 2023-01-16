Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry is to take part in the major international exhibition-fair Green Week held in Berlin, Germany, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On January 18-20 this year, a delegation of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry led by Yerbol Karashukeev plans to leave for Berlin to take part in the 15th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture as well as the international exhibition Green Week 2023. The event is the largest international exhibition in the field of agriculture, food production, and horticulture,» said the spokesperson.

As part of the event, the Kazakh side is to get familiarized with the state-of-the-art technological developments and international food industry products.



