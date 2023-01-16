Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin

16 January 2023, 17:13
Kazakh delegation to take part in Int’l Green Week exhibition in Berlin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry is to take part in the major international exhibition-fair Green Week held in Berlin, Germany, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On January 18-20 this year, a delegation of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry led by Yerbol Karashukeev plans to leave for Berlin to take part in the 15th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture as well as the international exhibition Green Week 2023. The event is the largest international exhibition in the field of agriculture, food production, and horticulture,» said the spokesperson.

As part of the event, the Kazakh side is to get familiarized with the state-of-the-art technological developments and international food industry products.


Related news
Kaztransoil JSC to transit 300,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany in Q1 2023
Теги:
Read also
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament
President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023
Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina off to a good start at 2023 Australian Open
EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
CEC sums up Senate election results
News Partner
Popular
1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
3 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
4 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE

News