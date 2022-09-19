Go to the main site
    Kazakh delegation to attend 77th session of UN General Assembly

    19 September 2022, 15:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A Kazakhstani delegation led by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Kazinform reports.

    According to Yerkin Tukumov, the head of the Kazakhstani Institute of Strategic Studies, the 77th session of the UNGA is set to address issues arisen in the past few months in the global policy.

    According to him, ways to improve the UN as the only international global organization responsible that the international safety rules are observed will be debated.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in New York to attend the 77th session of the UNGA.


