Kazakh delegation, Qatar investors held talks in Doha

DOHA. KAZINFORM – On the eve of the state visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Kazakhstan, on behalf of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a visit of the Kazakh delegation headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov is being held, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The purpose of the visit is to promote joint investment projects with Qatar. The delegation included senior officials of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, JSC National Welfare Fund «Samruk-Kazyna», JSC «National Company «KAZAKH INVEST«, «Astana« International Financial Center and a number of private companies in Kazakhstan.

»We have to admit that we did not fully use the potential of Qatar as a global investor, despite all the opportunities and friendly attitude of this country to us. Qatar is the richest country with the world’s third highest GDP per capita, with a progressive vision and investment presence worldwide and in the top assets through a sovereign fund - Qatar Investment Authority. At the same time, we do not have joint investment projects. This is our omission and we must rediscover Qatar.«

During the visit, the delegation held talks with Chairman of the Central Bank of Qatar, and with the heads of national companies such as «Qatar Sports Investments«, «Qatar Mining«, «Qatari Diar«, «Hassad Food«, «Widam«, «Katara Hospitality«, «Qatar Investment Authority« and the Qatari Independent Global Association and other private investors.

In continuation of the previous agreements, the Kazakh delegation brought 37 tailored «brownfield« projects worth $4.6 billion in such sectors as agriculture, mining industry, defense industry, tourism, petrochemical industry. These projects have been selected taking into account the specifics of the Qatari investment policy and have reliable Kazakh partners.

Active negotiations have already begun on projects in the field of livestock farming and milk production in the Almaty region, development of a number of polymetallic deposits, and the defense industry. In addition, as part of the expansion of the tourist infrastructure, specific interest was raised with regard to the opportunities to develop tourist facilities in Almaty and Mangystau regions.