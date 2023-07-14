Kazakh delegation pays working visit to Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. KAZINFORM – On July 12-13, delegation of First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov and Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis of Parliament of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan paid a working visit to Washington to hold bilateral meetings with U.S. partners, during which the parties confirmed their mutual intention to continue comprehensive strengthening of Enhanced Strategic Partnership, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The White House and State Department negotiations confirmed the mutual interest in further intensifying the political dialogue on the most pressing political, security and trade issues.

At the meetings, the members of the Kazakh delegation briefed their U.S. counterparts on the ongoing reforms by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, including the signing of the Law on the Return of Illegally Acquired Assets to the State. Welcoming the timeliness of democratic reforms, the U.S. partners declared its unwavering support and readiness to contribute to its implementation.

As a recognized leader in nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, in the talks the Kazakh delegation discussed approaches to the implementation of the Head of State’s initiative to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety.

At the meetings with the members of the Congress, including Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Co-Chairs of the «Friends of Kazakhstan» Caucus at the Congress Jimmy Panetta and Robert Aderholt, the focus was made on the need to intensify the establishment of permanent normal trade relations between Kazakhstan and the USA and to repeal the Jackson-Vanik amendment. The parties agreed on the importance of developing inter-parliamentary ties.

It is also important to note the potential of KazAID – USAID partnership. At the meeting with the leadership of the Agency, the parties expressed interest in the development of the Trans-Caspian route and energy transition in Kazakhstan.

The delegation also held a number of meetings with representatives of leading U.S. think tanks and non-governmental organizations.