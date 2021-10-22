Go to the main site
    Kazakh delegation pays working visit to Seoul

    22 October 2021, 22:19

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM On October 21 the Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, paid a working visit to Seoul to hold talks with the heads of the large South Korean companies, the PM’s press service reports.

    The Kazakh delegation held talks with executives of the Samsung Electronics, KIA Motors, Youngsan, LS Mtron, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Simpac, Celltrion and Seegene Medical Foundation. The sides debated certain projects in the spheres of electronic and metal mining industries, energy, medicine, automobile manufacturing, production of medical products and drugs.

    Following the talks the sides agreed to speed up cooperation in energy, mining industry, medicine and healthcare.

    Besides, a roundtable with participation of 20 large South Korean companies engaged in the sphere of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry took place there.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

