Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh delegation pays working visit to Seoul

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 October 2021, 22:19
Kazakh delegation pays working visit to Seoul

SEOUL. KAZINFORM On October 21 the Kazakh delegation, led by Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, paid a working visit to Seoul to hold talks with the heads of the large South Korean companies, the PM’s press service reports.

The Kazakh delegation held talks with executives of the Samsung Electronics, KIA Motors, Youngsan, LS Mtron, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Simpac, Celltrion and Seegene Medical Foundation. The sides debated certain projects in the spheres of electronic and metal mining industries, energy, medicine, automobile manufacturing, production of medical products and drugs.

Following the talks the sides agreed to speed up cooperation in energy, mining industry, medicine and healthcare.

Besides, a roundtable with participation of 20 large South Korean companies engaged in the sphere of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry took place there.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Business, companies   Kazakhstan and South Korea   Kazakhstan   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year