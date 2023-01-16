Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi

    16 January 2023, 07:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 1-15, a delegation of Kazakhstan participated in the 13th session of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

    The meeting attended by the delegates from 168 countries was chaired by IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera.

    Taking the floor, Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Zhandos Nurmaganbetov said that Kazakhstan along with the international community gives much attention to the development of renewable energy sources and noted the country’s firm commitment to become a carbon-neutral country by 2060, its adherence to the sustainable development goals, fulfillment of the obligations taken under the Paris agreement and diversification of its energy sources in a long-term outlook.

    On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation held a bilateral meeting with the IRENA leadership.

    The sides discussed the issues of organization of a seminar on Central Asia in Kazakhstan. The event is expected to focus on the joint efforts of neighboring states on acceleration of transition to the RES and using vast renewable resources of the region.


    Photo:gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Energy Kazakhstan and the UAE Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh embassy to be opened in Mexico
    EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister
    CEC sums up Senate election results
    Popular
    1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
    2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
    3 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
    4 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
    5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE