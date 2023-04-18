Kazakh delegation attends WB and IMF spring meetings

WASHIGNTON, D.C. KAZINFORM On April 11-16, a Kazakh delegation represented by Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Governor of the International Monetary Fund from Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov, Minister of National Economy and the Governor of the World Bank from Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov and Chair of the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova attended the Annual Spring Session of the WB and IMF, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The past meetings with the leadership of the World Bank and the IMF, international financial institutions and the US Chamber of Commerce made it possible to substantively discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation.

At the meetings, representatives of the Kazakh delegation briefed their vis-à-vis on key points of the political and economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at further sustainable development of the economy and improving the welfare of the people.

During separate conversations with WB Presidential Candidate Ajay Banga and WB Vice President of Europe and Central Asia Region at WB Antonella Bassani, the parties highly appreciated the fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WB, the successful implementation of comprehensive projects aimed at promoting the dynamic socio-economic development of Kazakhstan. The parties also outlined long-term plans focused on the development of human capital, the promotion of inclusive growth and the decarbonization of the economy of Kazakhstan.

«We are planning some large wind energy projects with international investors and expect a further increase of the share of renewable energy sources through transparent competitive practices,» Kuantyrov said.

It is also important to emphasize the positive assessment of the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the measures taken to ensure macroeconomic stability in Kazakhstan.

During the negotiations with the top management of the Big Three international credit rating agencies, such as Moody's, Standard&Poor's, Fitch Ratings, the Kazakh delegation discussed the outcomes and prospects for the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the ongoing reforms, as well as measures to ensure the stability of the financial market of Kazakhstan.

At the round table with members of the Kazakh-American Business Council, the Kazakh delegation walked through the country's fiscal policy and reforms to improve the business climate in Kazakhstan.

In addition, the delegation took part in the «Central Asia Energy Connectivity and Trade» forum, the «Middle Corridor: Opportunities and Challenges» seminar along with delegations from Central Asia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and WB regional directors, as well as a round table with the expert community at the Atlantic Council.