Kazakh delegation attends Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
19 September 2022, 18:48

Kazakh delegation attends Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Upper Chamber of Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev joined the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the instruction of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the press service of the Senate.

The Senate Speaker also attended the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in the Westminster Hall and left an entry in the official book of condolences on behalf of Kazakhstan, noting that the Queen was the outstanding leader and the symbol of unity and stability of the British nation with her exceptional generosity, dignity, and accomplishments will continue inspiring millions around the world.

A meeting took place between Maulen Ashimbayev and King Charles III, during which the former offered condolences on behalf of the Kazakh Head of State as well as informed about the decision to name one of the squares in the Central Park in Astana after Queen Elizabeth II.

Around two thousand gusts, including the members of the Royal Family, Heads of State and Government, diplomats, and public reps took part in the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.


